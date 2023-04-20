Community rallies in support of Woodburn SD teachers ahead of planned strike

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - A community rallied in support of Woodburn School District teachers ahead of their plan to strike starting on Monday. This comes as teachers and the district have failed to reach a resolution after months of negotiations.

Hundreds gathered at the Woodburn School District on Wednesday. Their message -- respect for teachers. After about 10 months of what they call “failed negotiations,” teachers are speaking out and making an emotional plea.

“This is my community. My school is my home. These kids are my family,” Cathi Amie, a teacher, said. “Please pay me what I’m worth to keep me because I can go somewhere else and get paid more, but I love this community. I want to stay here.”

Cathie Amie is just one of many teachers with decades of experience in the Woodburn School District who said they may be forced to make a tough decision.

“I’ve been here 22 years, in this school, in this district,” Amie said. “I want to see cost-of-living increase, that’s going to make this district competitive.”

In a letter, Superintendent Dr. Joe Morelock said the Woodburn Education Association has officially notified its intent to strike on Monday, April 24th.

The superintendent said the district can’t meet WEA’s requirements without moving into a “fatal financial situation.”

Tony Salm is also a teacher with decades of experience and WEA’s president. He said he doesn’t agree with this claim.

“We see administration that have given themselves 16% raises in one year, we’re not even asking for that much in three years,” Tony Salm, President of the Woodburn Education Association and teacher, said. “We know that if they give us everything we want, they would still be above the recommended minimums of reserves.”

And ultimately, those who came to rally in support of teachers on Wednesday said it’s about the students.

“People in the community that just love their teachers and want us to stay in town and support their students,” Salm said.

WEA said there are about 350 teachers in the district. Both sides claim good faith. And teachers said there’s still time and ideally, they wouldn’t have to strike come Monday.

