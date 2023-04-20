A few more gray days, but milder with less rain through the weekend

What a gloomy, chilly, and drippy Thursday! Temperatures have remained in the 40s this afternoon and that’s 10-15 degrees below normal for the date. The good news? Rain ends this evening and we’ll be mainly dry tonight, tomorrow, and Saturday. Temperatures will warm well into the 50s tomorrow and then into the 60s Saturday as the atmosphere overhead warms back to what we typically see in late April.

One more cool/showery system drops through the Pacific Northwest Sunday and Monday for another round of showers and highs mainly in the 50s. But it appears this will be the last cool/wet system for a while. We’ve got some very warm spring weather on the way!

Portland's 7 Day Forecast (kptv)

The jet stream will shift well north of us next week (after Monday), and warmer air surges in from the south. For the first time this season we’ll see high temperatures in the 70s, with even lower 80s possible late next week. For comparison, we typically see our first 70 of the year in early April, and first 80 in early May.

