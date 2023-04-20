On the Go with Ayo at Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - Nothing says spring like fields of blooming tulips! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise checked out the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival in Woodburn.

The Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival is going on now through May 7. There will be family farm tours, beer and wine tastings, and of course, lots of pretty tulips.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased online here.

