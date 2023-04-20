Gresham P.D. looking for missing 13-year-old boy

Amar Deweese, 13.
Amar Deweese, 13.(Gresham Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:13 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old last seen Tuesday night.

According to officials, Amar Deweese, 13, was last seen at the East Portland Community Center in the 700 block of SE 106th Avenue at 5:30 p.m.

Amar never returned home after and his family says he’s sometimes “overly trusting” of others and are worried for his safety.

Amar is described by his family as a Black male who is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a red coat, gray shirt, blue sweatpants and white Nike Air Force One shoes. He sometimes uses the last name Nylan.

Anyone who knows of Amar’s whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.

