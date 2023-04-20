Large fire destroys former tavern in N. Portland.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A fire in the Kenton neighborhood destroyed a former neighborhood tavern Wednesday night.

Crews first responded to the 7400 block of N. Denver Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. for a fire at the former The Farmer’s Barn Tavern.

Portland Fire & Rescue confirmed the building is on their “unsafe building list” and there have been eight fires at the building in the past year.

Neighbors say those experiencing homelessness would go in and out of the building frequently.

Arriving crews searched the building and say they were unable to find anyone inside.

Fire officials tell us with holes in the floor, the structure poses an increased risk to firefighters currently battling the flames.

“The Chief ordered the crews to withdraw and now we are just going defensive and sitting on a fire that we are putting fire on from the master stream and from the hand line on the other side and kind of letting it do it’s thing,” said Portland Fire & Rescue’s Rick Graves.

Additionally, power was cut to the surrounding neighborhood as flames grew closer to the power lines

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is developing news and will be updated.

