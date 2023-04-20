At least one Multnomah County death linked to ‘zombie drug’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least one death in Multnomah County has been linked to the use of ‘tranq’, a deadly cocktail of fentanyl mixed with horse tranquilizer, the Multnomah County Health Department confirmed on Thursday.

It’s the second time the county has detected the drug in a death case, and the first time since 2021.

A spokesperson for the county health department also confirmed they have some limited evidence to suggest this new drug is circulating in Multnomah County. Although they would not go as far as to say ‘tranq’ is widespread.

On Wednesday, the health department issued a formal alert to area clinics to raise awareness among doctors and healthcare providers in Multnomah County about the use of ‘tranq’ in the community.

“As you know there has been growing awareness and concern about the mixing of xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer, with fentanyl,” the health department spokesperson said. “This practice has been detected in major East Coast cities, as well as Seattle, San Francisco and San Diego.”

“At the end of last week, one of our epidemiologists conducting routine death data surveillance identified confirmed polysubstance including xylazine on a toxicology report corresponding to a death from September 2022. This is the second polysubstance death in Multnomah County where xylazine was confirmed present,” they added.

The first confirmed death involving the drug in the county happened in May 2021 and was confirmed in September 2021.

Medical Examiner caseloads and the time required for toxicology results have created longer delays in toxicology report processing, so this information regarding the September 2022 case was only just finalized and made available, according to the health department.

‘Tranq’ has been linked to dozens of deaths across the east coast, causing concern among health providers and law enforcement in places like New York. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has called on the federal government to speed up the crackdown on the import of the dangerous drug.

Schumer described it as a “zombie drug” because of the effects it causes for users. Including, causing the users flesh to rot away.

Xylazine presents other safety a risks such as worsening the effects other drugs. Also, Naloxone doesn’t always reverse xylazine overdoses and normal toxicology screens might not find xylazine, according to healthcare providers.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.