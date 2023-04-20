Man hospitalized after fireworks explode in apartment

Police say a 36-year-old man sustained a serious hand injury after fireworks he was handling detonated. (KING via CNN)
By KING Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:27 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - Police say a Seattle man was hospitalized with a hand injury after fireworks he was handling exploded in his apartment building.

Police say a 36-year-old man who lives in the basement unit of a Seattle apartment building had been handling fireworks, and one detonated. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, and several residents called 911 to report hearing an explosion.

The 36-year-old was helped by police and fire crews before being taken to the hospital.

“He did sustain a non-life-threatening injury to his hand. Police that arrived on scene, they actually provided medical aid to him,” said Judinna Gulpan with Seattle Police.

He was in serious condition, as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the hospital.

The apartment building, as well as others in the area, were evacuated as a precaution.

In the hours following the explosion, police, fire crews, hazmat and the bomb squad blocked off the area to search for any other potential explosives. None were found.

The apartment building will need repairs, but people in the area say they are thankful more people weren’t hurt.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salem, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape in the afternoon.
You need to make this much to be considered ‘middle class’ in Oregon
Protesters the Texas Capitol in 2021 rally against legislation limiting the rights of...
Washington bill would allow transgender medical procedures for minors without parental consent
File: cash
Think Oregon taxes are high? It’s actually one of the least taxed states
April Nicole Newcomb-Cripe
Police identify 28-year-old woman killed in shooting at SE Portland apartments
32-year-old Joanna Speaks of Oregon.
Police ask for public’s help after woman’s body found in Ridgefield barn

Latest News

The mayor said the body of the man killed in the collapse was discovered by a doglike robot...
Robotic police dog helps in NYC garage collapse
Police say a 36-year-old man sustained a serious hand injury after fireworks he was handling...
Fireworks explosion leaves man hospitalized, buildings evacuated
Large fire destroys former tavern in N. Portland.
Large fire destroys former tavern in N. Portland
Community rallies in support of Woodburn SD teachers ahead of planned strike