Mother’s ashes stolen during SE Portland car robbery

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Claudia Augsburger is in search of some valuable items after someone broke into her truck early Tuesday morning while she was at work at Platinum Pub in Southeast Portland.

It happened in the parking lot of a shopping center on SE Division Street and SE 120th Avenue around 2 a.m. Catherine says she was mopping the bar when she heard a car alarm go off, she realized it was her car but by the time she got to it, the thief was gone. She found her rear passenger window smashed, the door open and scratches on the passenger side. About $400 worth of personal items were stolen. Then she realized the ashes of her mother, Claudia Augsburger, were also gone.

“It’s the final insult, and it’s just hard to believe anyone would do that,” says Augsburger. “I was like ‘Oh my God. Somebody robbed me,’ and someone had to remind me to call 911 because I was in that much shock.”

Claudia passed away March 15. Augsburger says she didn’t show signs of being sick but in less than two months, she was gone. She was 72 years old.

“She enjoyed spending time with her family, listening to music.”

Now Augsburger hopes to get her ashes back in time to honor her in May.

If someone were to find the box, Augsburger says you can mail it, drop it off at her place of work or home anonymously. The box has Augsburgers’ name, address and orange labels that say, “Cremated Remains.”

