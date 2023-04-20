ODOT worker injured in eastern Oregon

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:37 AM PDT
STANFIELD, Ore. (KPTV) - An ODOT employee was injured in a work zone Tuesday afternoon when a minivan crashed into the excavator he was unloading.

The worker was taken to Good Sheppard Hospital where he was treated for minor cuts and scrapes and released a short time later. The minivan was towed from the scene, according to a statement from ODOT.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on U.S. 395-A at milepost 9.8, north of Stanfield, the worker’s trailer truck, loaded with an excavator, was parked on the shoulder. The worker was unloading the excavator, preparing to do sign work, when a minivan heading south hit the excavator.

Oregon State Police, ODOT and other emergency responders assisted at the crash site.

ODOT said the crash is a harsh reminder for drivers to slow down, move over, and be extra vigilant around work zones. This week, April 17-21, is National Work Zone Awareness Week.

