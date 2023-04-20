Oregon House passes rental protections bill, HB 2680 heads to Senate

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown delivers her inaugural speech to...
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown delivers her inaugural speech to Oregon legislators in the Capitol House chambers in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, file)(WIBW)
By Joanna Wilson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon House voted 38-20 in favor of House Bill 2680 on Tuesday, which would require landlords to return unprocessed background check fees.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Nancy Nathanson (D-Eugene), adds several protections to existing rental protections. These include a requirement that after conducting a background check on a prospective renter, they must issue a receipt from the agency, or if the background check is not done, they must issue a refund for those fees.

It would also require landlords to notify applicants of their right to a refund of unused background fees.

“This will help people who are hard pressed to come up with deposits and multiple fees,” Rep. Nathanson said. “People should be treated fairly, and this makes sure we can remove barriers that will make Oregonians’ lives a lot easier.”

The bill now heads to the Oregon Senate for consideration.

