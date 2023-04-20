Police ask for help finding missing Portland woman

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police asked for the public’s help to find a 22-year-old Portland woman who has been missing since Monday, March 27.

In a statement police said, Ashley Real was last seen at a fast-food restaurant in the 12000 block of Southeast Division Street and they suspect she was also at Gateway Transit Center that day.

SEE ALSO: There’s no more plastic bags at Walmart stores in Oregon, Washington

According to police, all leads to her location have been exhausted.

Ashley stands 4′11″ tall and weighs 85 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a nose piercing. She was last spotted wearing a black jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and white sneakers, according to CCTV photographs. She carried a brown tote bag.

Anyone who sees her should contact 911. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Portland Police Department at missing@police.portlandoregon.gov, using case number 23-86096.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.