Portland City Council adopts new election system

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:59 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A new election system is coming to Portland following a unanimous vote by the City Council on Wednesday.

The council’s actions certify ranked-choice voting after Portlanders passed massive changes to government structure in the Nov. 2022 election.

SEE ALSO: Portlanders approve historic change to city government

Significant changes passed by the council:

  • Elimination of the primary election for candidates.
  • Elimination of special elections to fill council vacancies.
  • Implementation of ranked-choice voting to elect the mayor, the auditor and 12 city councilor positions, with three per each new geographic district.

“We are eager to deliver on the changes approved by voters to our election system and grateful for a strong partnership between local and national experts to implement them in advance of the November 2024 election,” says Becky Lamboley, City of Portland’s Interim Elections Officer.

With the vote, Portland becomes the third jurisdiction in Oregon to implement ranked-choice voting, after Benton County in 2016 and Corvallis in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salem, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape in the afternoon.
You need to make this much to be considered ‘middle class’ in Oregon
Protesters the Texas Capitol in 2021 rally against legislation limiting the rights of...
Washington bill would allow transgender medical procedures for minors without parental consent
File: cash
Think Oregon taxes are high? It’s actually one of the least taxed states
April Nicole Newcomb-Cripe
Police identify 28-year-old woman killed in shooting at SE Portland apartments
32-year-old Joanna Speaks of Oregon.
Police ask for public’s help after woman’s body found in Ridgefield barn

Latest News

3 adults, 3 kids lose Vancouver home, cars to fire
Convicted rapist by non-unanimous jury denied release prior to retrial in Washington Co.
Family, friends say goodbye to murdered Vancouver mother, daughter
Vancouver police ask for tips following unexplained disappearance, finding of teen