Portland City Council adopts new election system

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A new election system is coming to Portland following a unanimous vote by the City Council on Wednesday.

The council’s actions certify ranked-choice voting after Portlanders passed massive changes to government structure in the Nov. 2022 election.

Significant changes passed by the council:

Elimination of the primary election for candidates.

Elimination of special elections to fill council vacancies.

Implementation of ranked-choice voting to elect the mayor, the auditor and 12 city councilor positions, with three per each new geographic district.

“We are eager to deliver on the changes approved by voters to our election system and grateful for a strong partnership between local and national experts to implement them in advance of the November 2024 election,” says Becky Lamboley, City of Portland’s Interim Elections Officer.

With the vote, Portland becomes the third jurisdiction in Oregon to implement ranked-choice voting, after Benton County in 2016 and Corvallis in 2022.

