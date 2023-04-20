Portland traffic delayed this weekend with race across 3 bridges

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multnomah County is warning residents of multiple traffic interruptions across the Willamette River this Sunday.

The closures are for the Bridges to Brews race and will affect traffic across the Hawthorne, Morrison and Broadway bridges.

Hawthorne Bridge:

The north and south sidewalks on the Hawthorne Bridge will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Morrison Bridge:

The right eastbound lane, the sidewalks and bicycle lanes on the Morrison Bridge will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The S.E. Water Avenue ramp will also be closed during that time frame.

Broadway Bridge:

Access to and from N.W. Broadway will be closed as well as the south sidewalk on the Broadway Bridge from 6:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The ramp to and from the bridge will also be closed during that time frame.

Multnomah County says there will be traffic control at the race and people heading across the bridges should expect potential delays in the area.

