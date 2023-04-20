Rainy Day Ahead, Few Showers Friday-Sunday

Good morning! It’s a cool & dry start to our Thursday, with some patchy frost outside of the inner urban areas. Clouds are increasing out ahead of our next weather system. A warm front will initially spread light rain across the coastline (early to mid-morning), with rain spreading inland mid to late morning. Rainfall rates should pick up this afternoon as a cold front approaches. Today will be the wettest day of the next 7 days, and high temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees.

Gray skies will linger over much of the region through Friday, with a few spots of drizzle possible. Most of the light showers should focus along the Coast Range and the Cascade Foothills as we wrap up the week. Expect temperatures to be 5-10 degrees warmer, reaching the upper 50s Friday afternoon. The warming trend will carry into Saturday, with an isolated shower or two possible. Expect highs in the mid-60s. We’ll have a slightly greater chance of showers on Sunday as highs dip back down to about 60 degrees. If you’re hoping to be outdoors this weekend, I’d plan on longer stretches of dry weather than wet weather.

A shower or two could linger into Monday morning, but next week is trending much warmer and drier. A ridge of high pressure will gradually build out of the west, and is likely to amplify over the Pacific Northwest between mid to late week. Temperatures should reach the mid 60s Tuesday, and low 70s Wednesday. Of course, we are approaching next week’s warm up with caution considering the cool stretch of weather we have been in. Climatologically speaking, we are due for our first 70 degree day (typically, PDX sees its first 70 degree reading around early April).

Have a great Thursday!

