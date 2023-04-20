Report: Vancouver built 200 new affordable units, issued 200 new housing vouchers in 2022

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Housing Authority built nearly 200 new apartment units and issued more than 200 new people with housing vouchers in 2022, according to a report they released Wednesday.

According to the report, the VHA completed six housing projects which includes 198 new units and renovated 162 more.

SEE ALSO: You need to make this much to be considered ‘middle class’ in Oregon

In 2022, the VHA working with People Empowered and Communities Enhanced set aside 25 rental vouchers for clients with developmental and intellectual disabilities, they said.

“Often, people with developmental and intellectual disabilities don’t need 24/7 care, but check-ins and support help them be successful living on their own,” the VHA said in the report. “Also, their incomes may be too low to qualify for most kinds of housing.”

SEE ALSO: Semi-automatic rifle ban passes Washington state Legislature

Also according to the report, the average number of households living with vouchers was 2,824, with recipients taking an average of 74 days to find housing and sign a lease.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.