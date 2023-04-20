Report: Vancouver built 200 new affordable units, issued 200 new housing vouchers in 2022

Housing Initiative, LLC, a subsidiary of Council for the Homeless, partnered with VHA on the...
Housing Initiative, LLC, a subsidiary of Council for the Homeless, partnered with VHA on the development of The Meridian in central Vancouver which contains 46 new units. Tenants pay a portion of their income toward rent at this permanent supportive housing complex.(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:02 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Housing Authority built nearly 200 new apartment units and issued more than 200 new people with housing vouchers in 2022, according to a report they released Wednesday.

According to the report, the VHA completed six housing projects which includes 198 new units and renovated 162 more.

SEE ALSO: You need to make this much to be considered ‘middle class’ in Oregon

In 2022, the VHA working with People Empowered and Communities Enhanced set aside 25 rental vouchers for clients with developmental and intellectual disabilities, they said.

“Often, people with developmental and intellectual disabilities don’t need 24/7 care, but check-ins and support help them be successful living on their own,” the VHA said in the report. “Also, their incomes may be too low to qualify for most kinds of housing.”

SEE ALSO: Semi-automatic rifle ban passes Washington state Legislature

Also according to the report, the average number of households living with vouchers was 2,824, with recipients taking an average of 74 days to find housing and sign a lease.

Follow this link to read the full report and see a detailed listing of the VHA’s 2022 finances

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salem, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape in the afternoon.
You need to make this much to be considered ‘middle class’ in Oregon
Protesters the Texas Capitol in 2021 rally against legislation limiting the rights of...
Washington bill would allow transgender medical procedures for minors without parental consent
File: cash
Think Oregon taxes are high? It’s actually one of the least taxed states
April Nicole Newcomb-Cripe
Police identify 28-year-old woman killed in shooting at SE Portland apartments
32-year-old Joanna Speaks of Oregon.
Police ask for public’s help after woman’s body found in Ridgefield barn

Latest News

Mother’s ashes stolen during SE Portland car break-in.
Mother’s ashes stolen during SE Portland car robbery
Mother’s ashes stolen during SE Portland car break-in
Amar Deweese, 13.
Gresham P.D. looking for missing 13-year-old boy
KPTV File Image
2 dead after crash involving logging truck near Astoria