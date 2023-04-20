Search for suspect underway after deadly shooting in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a man wanted for a homicide in rural Jacksonville, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the 14000 block of Upper Applegate Road. Deputies arrived to the home and found a person dead. The victim has not yet been identified.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 64-year-old Michael Wayne Ray. He is described as a white man with blue eyes and grey hair, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs about 190 pounds.

Ray is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Ray should not approach him, instead call 911 immediately.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

