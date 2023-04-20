Strike averted after Woodburn teachers reach tentative agreement with district

Teachers in Woodburn will not go on strike after they came to a tentative agreement with the district on a new contract.
By FOX 12 Staff
Apr. 20, 2023
WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - Teachers in Woodburn will not go on strike after they came to a tentative agreement with the district on a new contract, according to the Woodburn Education Association.

The WEA’s roughly 350 members were set to walk off the job on Monday, but the union announced early Thursday morning that it made a deal with the Woodburn School District.

The deal came after a 13-hour mediation session, and it happened just hours after hundreds of teachers and community members rallied outside of district headquarters.

The union has not yet released details on the tentative agreement, but members of the bargaining team say they made significant progress in their goal of raising pay, cutting class sizes, and providing more preparation time.

Member of the WEA still need to ratify the agreement. The goal is to put it up for a vote next week, and the district is expected to conduct its own ratification vote at its next board meeting.

