Winterhawks ‘Fan of the Night’ says she’s supported the team since ’76

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In game three of the WHL Playoffs, the Portland Winterhawks were in desperate need of a win Wednesday against the Kamloops.

Playing in the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, there was love off the ice for some longtime hockey fans in the Rose City.

Kathie and Malcolm Freund have been season ticket holders since the Winterhawks’ first started skating on the coliseum ice for the inaugural season in 1976.

“This building was built for hockey,” Malcolm says.

What’s better than a date night on a playoff hockey night in the old barn?

“We feel that when we come to a hockey game, we are seeing NHL because we see them develop,” Kathie says. “We are the last of the original season ticket holders.”

Malcolm says, “The original continuous season ticket holders.”

Married in 1963 and raising a pair of hockey playing kids, Kathie and Malcolm are approaching 60-years of bliss with a little bit of ‘kiss and make up.’

“Communication,” Kathie says.

“Let her do the talking,” Malcolm says.

“Love holds a marriage together,” Kathie says.

“Don’t let things fester,” Malcolm says.

Kathie was selected as Fan of the Night for game three against Kamloops. And it’s hard to argue with a one-of-a-kind supporter from the Winterhawks Booster Club.

“The Boosters are kind of the glue for the team,” Kathie says. “Promoting them and you meet a lot of nice and great people.”

While the Hawks didn’t win it on this night, you best bet Kathie and Malcolm will be in their seats and up on their feet in Section 5, Row 1, for Thursday’s must-win game No. 4, back in the Glass Palace.

