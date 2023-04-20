Woman shot in leg at Beaverton apartments, man arrested

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A 20-year-old Portland man was arrested after a woman was shot and injured at a Beaverton apartment complex early Thursday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to the 18800 block of Southwest Farmington Road after several people reported hearing a gunshot and seeing an injured woman. Arriving officers found the woman outside an apartment unit and suffering from a gunshot wound in her leg, police said.

The deputies gave the woman first aid until emergency medical responders arrived to take the woman to a nearby hospital. She is being treated for her injures and is expected to recover.

County detectives learned the suspect, Miguel Vidalez, and the victim’s daughter had been in a “verbal argument” before the shooting. Vidalez left the scene in the victim’s car before deputies arrived, police said.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, detectives learned Vidalez was at a home in Portland. Working with Portland police, he was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. without incident.

Vidalez was lodged at the Washington County Jail and his charges include first-degree assault, second-degree attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Police also said their investigation is ongoing and more charges could be added later.

