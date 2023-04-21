1 dead, 1 injured after speeding car crashes into tree in Linn County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:14 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died and another was injured after a high-speed crash just outside of Albany on Thursday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash in the 38000 block of Scravel Hill Road near Cricket Lane. Deputies arrived a found a crashed 2016 A7 Audi.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation determined the Audi was south on Scravel Hill Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree. Witnesses reported the Audi was speeding and passing another car when it left the roadway.

The passenger, identified as 42-year-old Dallas Welsh, of Hubbard, died at the scene. The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but the sheriff’s office said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Detective Kyle Connelly at 541-967-3950.

