2 arrested after high-speed chase in Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:16 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested early Thursday morning after a high-speed police chase through Portland streets, according to the Portland police.

Police said the driver fled for about 23 minutes and drove recklessly into oncoming traffic, heading the wrong way on a one-way street. Police also said the driver was recorded going more than 60 miles-per-hour over the speed limit on residential streets and more than 100 on the highway.

The speeding car was followed by an air unit while officers used stop sticks to deflate a tire, bringing the chase to an end in the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue.

Police said the driver and a passenger were arrested.

