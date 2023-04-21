2 horses ‘elude’ police in SE Portland, PPB says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two horses were corralled early Wednesday morning after they were spotted loose in Southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said Friday on Twitter.

At about 2 a.m., police responded to Southeast Foster Road after reports of horses wandering in the roadway. The two white horses “eluded” police for several blocks, but after a “brief hoof pursuit,” a neighbor helped police find the animals’ owner, they said.

Working with the owner and armed with leashes and carrots, the horses were safely returned to their home.

On Friday, the East Precinct posted the following video chronicling how the police chase unfolded:

East Precinct Officers were dispatched on reports of horses on the roadway. Officers located the animals on SE Foster Rd and with the help of a neighbor were able to track down the owners. Officers safely returned the horses to their home. pic.twitter.com/0MlpUJtgL9 — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) April 21, 2023

