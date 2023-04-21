2 men indicted for Old Town shooting that critically injured 1

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two men have been indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury for a March shooting that critically injured a man in Old Town, the District Attorney’s office announced Friday.

One of the men, 28-year-old Dwayne Rayshon Driver, was arrested on April 13 and charged with attempted murder along with various weapon charges.

According to the DA’s office, during the investigation, a second suspect was also identified: 49-year-old Avis Shermice Moore. Moore is suspected of driving the getaway car and was also indicted by the grand jury.

RELATED: Portland man arrested after Old Town shooting that critically injured 1

[Article continues below photo]

Detectives obtained a warrant to search a home in the 1700 block of Northeast Alberta Street and arrested Driver. Police said they seized “numerous items of evidence” and a gun. (Portland Police Bureau)

Both men were indicted for the charges of second-degree attempted murder with a gun, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Driver was also charged with possessing a gun as a felon.

The charges are all related to a March 18 shooting. Police said officers were patrolling in the area around 1:45 a.m. when they heard gunfire on the south side of West Burnside Street near Northwest Fourth Avenue. When they responded, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. On April 15, police said the victim has been released from the hospital and continues to recover from his injuries.

SEE ALSO: Bend man arrested after ramming car, flipping it over

While police were investigating the scene, they heard more gunfire near Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they said they saw “lots of people and vehicles leaving the scene” but didn’t find any victims or suspects.

After weeks of investigation, detectives obtained a warrant to search a home in the 1700 block of Northeast Alberta Street and arrested Driver on April 13. Police said they seized “numerous items of evidence” and a gun.

He was was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. According to the DA’s office, prosecutors have requested that Driver be denied released pending trial. A decision on pre-trial release is expected next week, they said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.