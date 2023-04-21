Bend man arrested after ramming car, flipping it over

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A Bend man was arrested after allegedly ramming the car of a man from Idaho several times, causing it to roll over and crash.

On Monday April 10 around 01:41 a.m. Crook County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a hit & run traffic crash on Reservoir Road about two miles west of 4 Corners, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The scene of a rollover crash in Bend. (Crook County Sheriff)

David Adamson 41, of Boise Idaho reportedly was driving a black 2017 Nissan Rogue in the area of South Millican and Reservoir Road travelling toward Bend when he encountered a 2021 Tacoma Tundra driven by Wesley Clay, 55 of Bend.

The sheriff’s office reported that the encounter escalated to a high speed chase after Adamson swerved to avoid Clay’s Tundra as he entered the roadway from an OHV trail on Millican road in the early morning hours. Clay reportedly overtook Adamson’s vehicle at high speed, swerving in front of Adamson’s vehicle and slamming on the brakes.

The scene of a rollover crash in Bend, (Crook County Sheriff)

The encounter reportedly escalated to a high speed chase on Southwest Reservoir Road where Clay reportedly “rammed” Adamson’s vehicle from behind multiple times. Ultimately causing Adamson’s vehicle to lose control, leave the road and roll before coming to a stop off the roadway.

Adamson who was originally reported as uninjured, later sought medical attention for non-life threatening injuries resulting from the incident.

Clay’s silver 2021 Toyota Tundra was found several hours later abandoned in Horse Ridge east of Bend.

On Tuesday April 18 investigators arrested Clay for assault II, fail to perform duties of a driver [hit & run], reckless driving, and reckless endangering. Clay was booked into Crook County Jail.

