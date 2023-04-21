Bobcat kitten found near Portland in care of Bend museum

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A male bobcat kitten found near Portland is now being cared for by the High Desert Museum in Bend, the museum announced Friday.

According to the museum, people found the kitten alone, and assuming he was abandoned, they took him. When they reported finding him to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, biologists with the agency told the people that bobcats often leave their young for stretches of time while they hunt, and the kitten was returned to where he’d been found in hopes that the mother would return.

[Article continues below image gallery]

Autoplay Caption

“The best thing to do when discovering baby or injured wildlife is leave the animal there and contact the local ODFW office to report it,” said museum wildlife curator Jon Nelson. “The best outcome is always to locate the mother so the animal can be raised and live in the wild.”

Just six days later, the same thing happened – the kitten was again found alone and taken, then reported.

SEE ALSO: PBOT, Biketown announce 500 new e-bikes

“It is unknown whether the bobcat was truly orphaned or was simply separated from its parents by a well-meaning citizen,” the museum said. “In either case, the kitten could not be returned safely to the original location, and rehabilitation of bobcats is not generally allowed in Oregon to avoid releasing human-habituated predators on the landscape.”

ODFW ultimately chose the museum as a new home for the kitten.

When the yet-to-be-named kitten arrived at the museum in October, he weighed less than 3 pounds. Now, at about 8 months old, he is about 15 pounds. Full grown, he will weigh between 20 and 25 pounds, they said.

SEE ALSO: 2 horses ‘elude’ police in SE Portland, PPB says

“Caring for young wildlife is work that requires total dedication, and once again our wildlife team has risen to the challenge to give the bobcat the best possible home,” said museum executive director Dana Whitelaw. “Although not generally a danger to humans, bobcats are also not housecats. Our team is working with him daily to ensure he will thrive here.”

Wild bobcats eat a wide range of prey including birds and small mammals and the museum said their team makes sure to mimic a wild diet for the animals in their care, feeding the kitten meals that include rats, mice, rabbit, quail and other whole-animal foods.

“He has done well so far and is a smart animal who has taken quickly to training and working with wildlife staff,” the museum said. “Staff are training him to voluntarily crate and to participate in husbandry and vet care.”

SEE ALSO: Puppies arrive to Oregon after California floods

Along with the young bobcat, the museum is currently caring for more than 130 animals, ranging from otters to raptors, they said. All the animals are nonreleasable, either due to injuries or because they became too familiar with humans.

Guests will be able to see the bobcat at various times in the atrium where Gert the gray fox presently resides, the museum said. The two animals cannot be in the atrium at the same time, so they will rotate and visitors will have the opportunity to view and learn about a gray fox or a bobcat and their habitats.

The chance to name the new bobcat will be auctioned off on Aug. 26 at the High Desert Rendezvous, a yearly fundraising event for the museum.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.