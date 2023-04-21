City, police union reach agreement on Portland police body cameras

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland says an agreement has been reached with the Portland Police Association regarding body-worn cameras on officers.

The announcement comes following months of negotiation, most recently in late February when the city, the police union and the Department of Justice came together in federal court to discuss police reform issues.

At the time, the union wanted officers to be able to view body cam videos before making their reports. The city and DOJ didn’t want officers viewing the video before making their statement in cases involving serious use of force, such as an officer-involved shooting.

“The City and the PPA have long agreed that body-worn cameras are an important tool for supporting and enhancing public trust in law enforcement,” Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office wrote late Thursday. “It was important to all parties that our policy was consistent with common practice, supported the unique needs of our city, and addressed privacy and transparency concerns highlighted by the community.”

The Mayor’s Office has not detailed what the agreement consists of but praised the collaboration between the City and its police officers to come to an agreement.

