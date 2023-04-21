On the Go with Ayo for Earth Day at The Oregon Garden
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SILVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - With Earth Day being Saturday, it’s a great time to get outside, have some fun and learn more about our environment.
The Oregon Garden will be celebrating with a day full of fun and educational activities, and it’s all free! The event will include family-friendly crafts, a miniature golf course, guided tours, and lot of botanical beauty.
The Oregon Garden features 80 acres of local botanical beauty, along with a Sensory Garden, Rose Garden, Children’s Garden and Medicinal Garden.
To learn more about Earth Day at The Oregon Garden, click here.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.