On the Go with Ayo for Earth Day at The Oregon Garden

SILVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - With Earth Day being Saturday, it’s a great time to get outside, have some fun and learn more about our environment.

The Oregon Garden will be celebrating with a day full of fun and educational activities, and it’s all free! The event will include family-friendly crafts, a miniature golf course, guided tours, and lot of botanical beauty.

The Oregon Garden features 80 acres of local botanical beauty, along with a Sensory Garden, Rose Garden, Children’s Garden and Medicinal Garden.

To learn more about Earth Day at The Oregon Garden, click here.

