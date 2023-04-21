On the Go with Joe at Pass It On Kids Consignment Sale

You don't have to break the bank if you want to get your kids a new spring or summer wardrobe.
By Joe Vithayathil
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
A big kids consignment sale is happening in Hillsboro now through Monday. The Pass It On sale will take place at the former Office Depot building at 10970 Northeast Evergreen Parkway.

For more details about the consignment sale, click here.

