Man found with gunshot wound to leg in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:56 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured one person late Thursday evening.

Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near an auto repair shop in the 3100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers arrived and found a man in an RV behind the building with a gunshot wound to a leg.

After tourniquets were applied to the victim, he was taken to an area hospital. Police said he is expected to survive his injuries.

The suspect or suspects left the scene before officers arrived and have not been located.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

