PBOT, Biketown announce 500 new e-bikes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In honor of Earth Day, which is Saturday, the City of Portland says 500 new Biketown bikes are coming to town.

A Biketown expansion event was held at Urban Plaza at Portland State University on Friday morning.

Transportation Commissioner Mingus Mapps celebrated the event and helped show off a brand-new Biketown station made in part with recycled Nike materials. The station features 25% of Nike grind rubber from its footwear manufacturing scraps.

New Earth Day bikes that feature spots in Portland also debuted on Friday. Thirty of those bikes will be added to the fleet

With the 500 new bikes, the fleet will now be up to a grand total of 2,000 bikes. Biketown, Portland’s believed bike-share system, is a partnership between the Portland Bureau of Transportation, Lyft and Nike. It launched in Portland in 2016 with 1,000 bikes for rent.

“It is truly an amazing experience. If you’ve never been on an e-bike, it will be like the first time you ride a bike,” Mapps said. “You will rediscover the joys first time you ride one of these machines.”

Leaders add that they’re determined to help downtown Portland recover from the pandemic.

The expansion into north Portland and east Portland will help some of the hardest hit areas of our community post-pandemic. Two hundred of the new e-bikes will be available immediately, and the fleet is expected to reach its full size over the summer.

A recent PBOT study found that the number of cyclists in Portland had dropped 37% since 2019. To help encourage and celebrate biking in Portland, a bike rally is being held Friday night.

The nonprofit, BikeLoud PDX, says if you want to show support for cycling in the city and promote creating safe spaces for biking, you can come to its bike rally, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Portland’s City Hall.

