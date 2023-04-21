Portland nurse retiring after 56 years on the job.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After 56 years, Iris Bargar, a nurse at Randall Children’s Hospital, is set to retire.

“It’s a little melancholy because I love my job, but it’s time,” said Bargar. “I still had my health and I felt I could still do the job. It was my place. My family. I felt like I was doing something good for people and I felt like that was my calling. It’s been a wonderful time, has its ups and downs, but then so does life. It’s one of the most rewarding careers you can ever have in your life because you touch so many lives.”

Many of her memories have been captured in photos over the years, kept in scrapbooks, as well as awards she’s received for her work. She guesses she’s helped over 50,000 moms and even more babies over the course of her career.

She says many things have changed over the years.

“There is so much technology that has come up on the scene,” said Bargar. “When I came on board, we had no ultrasounds, we had no monitors, we had no NICUs. We couldn’t save babies even at 34, 36 weeks. But we have made advances to 23-weekers and doing research on 22. We have medicine that we can give babies now and our NICUs are magnificent. Many miracles in our NICU, many I’ve seen myself. It’s a rewarded experience.”

They also went through difficult times, like the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was very daunting,” said Bargar. “We gowned up and geared up. There was a fear factor, like what was going to happen? Are we going to be ok? That was a time of encouraging people and letting them know that this was a thing we had to go through, but that we would come out the other side. It brought us closer to the patients. Families couldn’t be there so there was a big void. That was difficult for them. There was a big bond with our patients because they looked to us for all of their needs. We were their go-to. We became their network.”

Through it all, she says her favorite thing about the job has been the people she has met along the way, from her patients to her coworkers.

“I just want them to know that I enjoyed taking care of them out there and getting them started with their new life with a baby,” said Bargar. “I hope I’ve passed on some good things to the people I worked with and given them a good feeling about what we are doing together. I tell all the students you’ve chosen a good place, you’ve chosen a good career, and it’s going to be very satisfying for you. That’s my takeaway.”

Bargar’s last day is April 30. She says after she retires, she’s on to her next adventure, which includes moving to be closer to her youngest son.

