Portland to pay Urban Alchemy $50M to run mass camp sites

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland is set to pay millions to a California-based non-profit to run designated camp sites to get people off the streets and connected to services.

In a Wednesday city council session, Mayor Ted wheeler and city commissioners voted unanimously to grant Urban Alchemy a 5-year, $50 million contract to run large outdoor shelter areas.

In its proposal, Urban Alchemy says its capable of running up to five of these kinds of sites, the city is planning to eventually construct six.

According to the contract the city has with Urban Alchemy, the nonprofit says it has 28 contracts that total $61 million, and the contracts are in four different cities with nine different government agencies.

SEE ALSO: At least one Multnomah County death linked to ‘zombie drug’

The first site in Portland contracted through the city is set to open up at 1490 SE Gideon St. this summer.

Urban Alchemy and the city have said this site can hold up to 100 tents and serve up to 150 people. However, a spokesperson for Mayor Ted Wheeler confirmed with Fox 12 that the site will actually have 140 sleeping pods available, which is a requirement in order for the site to receive funding from the state. Tents will still be available for those who want them.

A city staffer said at Wednesday’s session that back in January, there was a competitive bidding process for nonprofits to try and get the contract for the city’s mass shelter sites, and only two organizations even submitted a proposal, and the clear favorite was San Francisco-based Urban Alchemy.

At Wednesday’s council session, Mayor Ted Wheeler defended the move after some opposition from homeless advocates during public comment.

“We believe based on the preponderance of information and evidence and what we’re hearing from people who are homeless on our streets, that this has a very good chance of being a successful model,” said Wheeler. “And when I look at where we are today with almost 200 people dying on the streets last year, I’m sitting here going ‘why the hell wouldn’t we try this?’”

SEE ALSO: Large fire destroys former tavern in N. Portland

According to Urban Alchemy, the first site in SE Portland will cost $5.1 million per year to run.

Just under $4.3 million of those funds will go towards paying the salaries of the staff on site which totals 40 people, according to Urban Alchemy’s proposal.

In the coming weeks, Fox 12 will be taking a closer look at Urban Alchemy’s work in other cities, and why the group is expanding to Portland.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.