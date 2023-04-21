PPB Union: Key detail made body cam agreement successful

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In just weeks, the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct and Focused Intervention Team will be the first group of officers to wear new body cameras.

The President of PPB’s union says the big point of contention on these negotiations was how and when officers could view their own body camera footage after a deadly use of force.

According to the new policy, if a PPB officer uses deadly force, or someone dies in their custody, then within two days they must sit down for an interview with an internal affairs investigator and give an audio-recorded interview about what happened, having not seen their own footage yet.

The internal affairs investigator also is not allowed to view the footage prior to this first recorded interview.

Aaron Schmautz, the president of the Portland Police Association, says this process concerning body cameras and deadly use of force was the key detail that led to both parties finally reaching an agreement.

“If the person doing the interviewing has seen the video, and the person who is being interviewed has not, inherently you have this problem where it becomes a pop quiz,” said Schmautz.

SEE ALSO: Clark County sheriff begins testing body-worn and vehicle cameras

The policy also explains that after the involved officer gives their statement, the internal affairs investigator and the involved officer are allowed to view the body camera footage in separate rooms, then they reconvene and discuss discrepancies. Schmautz says this specific process was the key detail that hung up negotiations for the longest time. He says it was critical in regards of deadly use of force, to require an internal affairs investigator and the involved officer each be prohibited from viewing the body camera footage prior to an initial interview session on the incident.

“We are very happy with where this landed. This was not a forced agreement,” said Schmautz. “The biggest hurdle from my perspective was just getting to a place where we understood the city’s position and found a plateau we could land on.”

For officers involved in non-lethal use of force incidents, the policy says they are allowed to review their body camera footage when writing their reports after they’ve given a statement at the scene to a supervisor. But Teressa Raiford, the founder of Don’t Shoot Portland, a local police accountability group, says there should be more barriers for police to view their own body camera footage before the public.

“I think all footage, none of it should be seen by officers before it’s utilized in a courtroom,” said Raiford. “I think that evidence should be presented to a judge, and that should be part of a court proceeding.”

The Portland City Council is set to vote on this agreement in session next Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.