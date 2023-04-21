Puppies arrive to Oregon after California floods.

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of puppies from California touched down in Troutdale Thursday afternoon.

Two planes carrying more than 60 puppies and dogs landed at the Troutdale Airport. They all were flown from the California Central Valley where a series of atmospheric rivers left parts of the state flooded. Now they’re here in Oregon hoping to be adopted.

All were pulled from the back of two airplanes and placed on three Oregon Humane Society trucks bound for Portland and Salem.

Inside the faces of puppies showed uncertainty -- uncertain of where they are and uncertain of what will come next.

But the one thing the ASPCA and the Oregon Humane Society are certain of is that they’re safe.

“There is a really amazing community of adopters here in Portland, so people are going to be coming in and they’re going to be willing to be taking of these guys home,” says Mia Heaslet, of the ASPCA Animal Relocation program.

The Oregon Humane Society says they will welcome 67 dogs and puppies of many different breeds to their shelter.

Flooding in California overwhelmed rural shelters with many unable to care for their animals anymore.

The goal is to get them into warm, dry and loving homes.

“Saving animal lives is really a collaborative effort so we’re glad to play out part today,” says Laura Klink of the Oregon Humane Society.

