Southwest Washington sees ‘significant increase’ in fentanyl overdoses at emergency rooms

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Clark County has been experiencing a significant increase in fentanyl-related overdoses at area emergency rooms, according to a warning issued by the county health department on Friday.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Fentanyl may be introduced into recreational drugs without the user’s knowledge during the manufacturing process, the health department warned.

“Anyone who uses powdered drugs or takes pills that were not given to them by a pharmacy should assume they contain fentanyl,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director. “There’s no way to know how much fentanyl is in a drug or if it’s evenly distributed throughout the batch.”

The warning comes after the emergency department data monitoring system of the state Department of Health identified a likely cluster of opioid overdoses in Clark County. The health department noted that the data is preliminary, but it indicates a large rise in emergency room visits related to suspected opioid overdoses between April 15 and 18. During that time period, 10 Clark County people aged 18 to 72 went to emergency rooms for suspected opioid overdoses.

The health department said the biggest factor appears to be fentanyl, with methamphetamine also present. None of the overdoses were deadly, and most of those who overdosed were given naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medicine.

