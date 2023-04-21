Spotty Showers Here and There, Dry Next Week

Good morning! It’s a mostly cloudy and mainly dry start to our Friday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Light showers will mostly focus along the Coast Range and the Cascade Foothills today, with mainly dry weather expected in our western valleys. A warm front will move into the region, bringing gray skies and a chance of late day showers. Expect patchy drizzle, as opposed to downpours like we had earlier this week. All in all, today should be pretty mild with highs reaching the upper 50s.

Spots of drizzle will linger into Saturday morning, but that should be mainly from the metro area northward. Points to the south and east should be drier. Saturday morning will be cloudier than the afternoon. We’ll catch some decent sunshine late in the day. You’ll notice the warmer temperatures out there, with valley highs reaching the mid 60s.

A weak weather system will dip in from the north on Sunday, bringing scattered showers back to the forecast and cooler temperatures. Highs will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s Sunday-Monday, with most of the showers tapering off by Monday P.M. Those two days should be the coolest for the foreseeable future.

A ridge of high pressure will expand over the West Coast next week, drying conditions out and eliminating the cloud cover. This system will bring the warmest air so far this year (by a long shot). Highs will reach about 70 degrees Tuesday, and we’ll soar into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and Saturday aren’t in our 7 day forecast yet, but there are signs we could hit or exceed 80 degrees (at least one of those days). Stay tuned for more updates!

Have a great weekend!

