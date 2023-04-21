Vacant burned-down building was on Portland Fire’s “unsafe” list.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We’re learning more about a fire that broke out at a building that was once a tavern in North Portland.

Officials said it’s a building designated as being “unsafe” for fire crews -- and that designation impacted how crews handled the fire Wednesday night.

The vacant Farmer’s Barn Tavern building is just one of dozens on Portland Fire’s unsafe list.

Commissioner Rene Gonzalez said there are 73 buildings that meet the Portland Fire Marshal’s criteria as an “unsafe building.”

The fire that broke out at the Barn on North Denver Avenue Wednesday evening is on that list.

“The firefighters that respond here, they’re very aware of the address,” Rick Graves, Portland Fire & Rescue PIO, said.

Commissioner Gonzalez said since last July, that building has been inspected multiple times, and had experienced previous fires.

“Holes in the floor,” Graves said. “The chief ordered the crews to withdraw, and we are now just going defensive.”

Spokesperson for Portland Fire & Rescue Rick Graves said there’s a lot of criteria when evaluating buildings. Some considerations are if fire behavior within the structure will be unpredictable as a result of damage; if there’s an increased fire load that poses a danger to crews; or if the standpipe system, which is critical to firefighting, is compromised.

There are also notes attached to each of the buildings on that list to inform strategy and ensure crews can fight a fire successfully and safely.

“Imposes an increased risk to our firefighters,” Graves said.

He said these buildings on the unsafe list are marked with a “U” on a reflective red square on the structure.

And said it’s also very important to note this designation is strictly for fire crews. And further clarifies, not all the buildings on that list are vacant and said many of these buildings are safe each and every day.

As in the case of the Barn fire, he said this label alone does not affect the general public’s safety.

“There’s no exposure to danger,” Graves said.

And Portland Fire said they do pursue rescue efforts in buildings deemed unsafe when necessary.

“We do everything we possibly can to extinguish first and worried about life, property, and health.”

Commissioner Gonzalez said his office and Portland Fire will be working with the City Attorney to expedite demolition of the former Farmer’s Barn Tavern building.

