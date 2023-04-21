Warmer Saturday, then few showers Sunday & Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a mainly dry, mostly cloudy day in the valleys. High temperatures stayed cool this afternoon- topping out in the mid to upper 50s. Showers are popping up on radar this evening, but most of those should die off by midnight. Then we’re in for another mainly dry day Saturday! It will look similar to today, but with more sunshine in the afternoon and warmer temperatures. Highs around the metro area should reach the mid 60s. A sprinkle is possible in the morning and evening around the Portland area.

A weak weather system will push showers through the region Sunday and part of Monday, but it won’t be too wet. Models are indicating less than a half inch of rain is likely in Portland between both days. It will be cooler, with highs in the upper 50s. The Cascades above pass level should get a few inches of snow from this cooler system.

Then-- it’s happening. We’re confident a strong ridge of high pressure will bring us sunny and much warmer conditions Tuesday through Friday. We’ll likely see the upper 70s on Thursday and could touch 80 degrees on Friday. A taste of summer!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.