Warmer Saturday, then few showers Sunday & Monday

Big warmup on the way next week!
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a mainly dry, mostly cloudy day in the valleys. High temperatures stayed cool this afternoon- topping out in the mid to upper 50s. Showers are popping up on radar this evening, but most of those should die off by midnight. Then we’re in for another mainly dry day Saturday! It will look similar to today, but with more sunshine in the afternoon and warmer temperatures. Highs around the metro area should reach the mid 60s. A sprinkle is possible in the morning and evening around the Portland area.

A weak weather system will push showers through the region Sunday and part of Monday, but it won’t be too wet. Models are indicating less than a half inch of rain is likely in Portland between both days. It will be cooler, with highs in the upper 50s. The Cascades above pass level should get a few inches of snow from this cooler system.

Then-- it’s happening. We’re confident a strong ridge of high pressure will bring us sunny and much warmer conditions Tuesday through Friday. We’ll likely see the upper 70s on Thursday and could touch 80 degrees on Friday. A taste of summer!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire destroys former tavern in N. Portland.
Large fire destroys former tavern in N. Portland
A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
‘Lower that baby’s voice’: Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant
Salem, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape in the afternoon.
You need to make this much to be considered ‘middle class’ in Oregon
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown delivers her inaugural speech to...
Oregon House passes rental protections bill, HB 2680 heads to Senate
A handgun at the scene of the shooting in Salem next to Interstate 5.
Oregon trooper justified in use of deadly force on I-5 outside Salem, jury says

Latest News

First Alert Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (4/21)
4/21/2023
Spotty Showers Here and There, Dry Next Week
First Alert Thursday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (4/20)
First Alert Thursday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (4/20)
Portland's 7 Day Forecast
A few more gray days, but milder with less rain through the weekend