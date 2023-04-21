Wash. Co. opens 54 supportive housing units in former Aloha hotel

By FOX 12 Staff and Joanna Wilson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:11 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A new Washington County supportive housing development opened Thursday in Aloha with 54 units.

Purchased by the county housing authority in January 2021, the county renovated a former Quality Inn at Southwest 198th Avenue and Tualatin Valley Highway, renaming the property Heartwood Commons.

In 2018, voters passed a $652.7 million regional affordable housing bond with a goal of building housing for 12,000 people around the region, and according to Metro, the housing bond paid for 92% of the project’s $10.4 million cost. A Washington County spokesperson said funds from a 2020 Metro levy also went toward the project.

The Housing Authority of Washington County said the former motel will provide permanent supportive housing, which includes both rental assistance and wrap-around support services to address the needs of people experiencing homelessness, including behavioral health support, connections to employment and other community services.

“The approach reduces costs associated with the use of crisis services such as jails, hospitals and shelters,” a county spokesperson said.

The county will be contracting with Bienestar, Community Partners for Affordable Housing, Sequoia Mental Health and Cascade Property Management for on-site services.

Commissioner Nafisa Fai said Washington County is working to address the homelessness crisis with every tool they have.

“Having a roof over your head gives people a place to start over, a place to heal that centers dignity and humanity,” Fai said. “This project will provide the stable foundation needed so that folks can access the crucial services they need to move along the continuum into permanent housing. Thank you to the many community partners, including voters, for coming together to fund this project.”

