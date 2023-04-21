West Linn police investigating more than 50 vehicle break-ins

Broken car window
Broken car window(Twanda Baker / Flickr via MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:17 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - The West Linn Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins this week.

According to police, more than 50 vehicle break-ins were reported during the overnight and early morning hours between Thursday, April 20, and Friday, April 21. The suspects would break windows to gain access to the vehicles, then steal items from inside.

Two home burglaries were also reported.

Police said the break-ins were not isolated to any particular area in town but the hardest hit areas were off of Pimlico Drive, Imperial Drive and Coeur D’Alene Drive.

It is believed at this time at least four suspects are involved in the break-ins. Police say all of the suspects appear to men in their late teens to early 20s, wearing hooded sweatshirts, masks and gloves. The suspects may be driving a white Chevrolet Suburban fitted with aftermarket wheels.

Anyone who may have surveillance video of the suspects or any other information about the crimes is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-635-0238.

