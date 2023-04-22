1 dead in shooting at NE Portland apartment

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting early Saturday morning in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting inside an apartment in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. When they arrived, they found a man shot and killed. He has not been identified.

Officers did not say if any arrests have been made or if there is a suspect description.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0433 or detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or call (503) 823-0449.

