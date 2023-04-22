Back to showers Sunday & Monday, then an early taste of summer later next week

Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy a warm spring day! Today was the warmest day in over a month in Portland with temperatures reaching the mid-upper 60s with a few spots in the I-5 corridor hitting 70 in the next hour or two. Hang on to that warm weather feeling because it’ll be back. But first, two days of cooler, cloudier, and showery weather for Sunday and Monday.

A colder pool of air arrives overhead later tonight with a cold front, but it won’t produce much rain. Expect just scattered light showers on Sunday. A more substantial batch of rain (and mountain snow) pushes into the region tomorrow night and early Monday. Chilly showers continue through the daytime Monday before ending by sunset.

Monday night marks the beginning of at least a 5-day dry spell; we haven’t seen that since February! A large “ridge” of high pressure, which means the jet stream is pushed well north of the region, dominates our weather the rest of the week. The airmass warms enough by Thursday and Friday to push temperatures into the lower 80s. These aren’t record highs, but close. Some much overdue warmth will be arriving next week!

