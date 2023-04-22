Back to showers Sunday & Monday, then an early taste of summer later next week

Portland's 7 Day Forecast
Portland's 7 Day Forecast(KPTV)
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:54 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy a warm spring day!  Today was the warmest day in over a month in Portland with temperatures reaching the mid-upper 60s with a few spots in the I-5 corridor hitting 70 in the next hour or two.  Hang on to that warm weather feeling because it’ll be back.  But first, two days of cooler, cloudier, and showery weather for Sunday and Monday.

A colder pool of air arrives overhead later tonight with a cold front, but it won’t produce much rain.  Expect just scattered light showers on Sunday.  A more substantial batch of rain (and mountain snow) pushes into the region tomorrow night and early Monday.  Chilly showers continue through the daytime Monday before ending by sunset.

Monday night marks the beginning of at least a 5-day dry spell; we haven’t seen that since February!  A large “ridge” of high pressure, which means the jet stream is pushed well north of the region, dominates our weather the rest of the week.  The airmass warms enough by Thursday and Friday to push temperatures into the lower 80s.  These aren’t record highs, but close.  Some much overdue warmth will be arriving next week!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Portland teen may be in ‘extreme danger.'
Missing Portland teen may be in ‘extreme danger’
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown delivers her inaugural speech to...
Oregon House passes rental protections bill, HB 2680 heads to Senate
New documentary looks back at Portland ‘Jail Blazers.'
New documentary looks back at Portland ‘Jail Blazers’
A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
‘Lower that baby’s voice’: Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant
A Bend man was arrested after allegedly ramming the car of a man from Idaho several times,...
Bend man arrested after ramming car, flipping it over

Latest News

First Alert Saturday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (4/22)
First Alert Saturday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (4/22)
Not totally dry, but warmer
Warmer, but not totally dry yet
First Alert Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (4/21)
First Alert Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (4/21)
7 day
Warmer Saturday, then few showers Sunday & Monday