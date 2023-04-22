1 injured in shooting on Hwy 26 in Hillsboro

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:12 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Police responded Friday evening to a shooting along Highway 26 in Hillsboro, according to the Washington County Sherriff’s Office.

Some time before 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting along 26 near Cornelius Pass Road. They say at least one person has been injured.

The injured person is currently in stable condition at a local hospital, according to the WCSO.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as available.

