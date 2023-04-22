1 injured in shooting on Hwy 26 in Hillsboro
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:12 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Police responded Friday evening to a shooting along Highway 26 in Hillsboro, according to the Washington County Sherriff’s Office.
Some time before 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting along 26 near Cornelius Pass Road. They say at least one person has been injured.
The injured person is currently in stable condition at a local hospital, according to the WCSO.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as available.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.