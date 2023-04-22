Camas icon Greg Biffle is top 75 NASCAR driver

CAMAS Wash. (KPTV) - Stock car legend Greg Biffle began his racing career on the short tracks in the Pacific Northwest. Now, the Camas icon has been named one of the top drivers ever on the circuit.

Life in semi-retirement is pretty good near Charlotte for Greg Biffle.

“I feel like I am still in the sport being here, obviously if I didn’t live here and I lived in the northwest or somewhere else, I may not feel as connected still,” Biffle, whose been named to NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers list, says.

The 53-year-old father of two will always be connected to his hometown as a Camas High School class of 1988 grad.

“I remember me and my friends used to go four-wheeling where all of those houses are built now so it’s crazy to see all of the development and all that is going on but one thing that hasn’t changed? Top Burger is still there, as far as I know! It was there last time I visited so hopefully it will remain.”

One large order of fries and extra tartar sauce as the papermaker alum churned out his last full NASCAR season in 2016 but made five starts in 2022 and Greg just might climb back in a ride before all is said and done.

SEE ALSO: New documentary looks back at Portland ‘Jail Blazers’

‘It’s funny, it’s like someone is playing a trick on me trying to keep me in shape, they said, ‘Alright, we are going to run the 500,’ so I am out here working out and running and watching what I am eating and not drinking as much beer on the weekend and getting ready for the battle, it’s intense for 4 to 5 hours.”

Biffle won the top titles in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series before taking 19 spins in victory lane along with 175 top ten finishes on the big stage in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“All of those gravel roads out there in Larch Mountain and anything that had gas and wheels on it, whether it was a motorcycle, a car, a tractor, a forklift, I was all about it. I just loved to drive, and I think all of it played a role in getting me the experience to get me where I am at.”

Biffle’s runner-up placement in the point standings from 2005, when we won a career-high six times, still sticks in his spokes.

“We had a loose wheel at Texas with three races to go, we were running third and ended up finishing 20th and that really cost us the title. that one hiccup and that’s what it’s like in sports, you cannot make a mistake and unfortunately, we did, and it cost us that title.”

Biffle’s records have him in the grid of the 75 greatest drivers ever as NASCAR celebrates its diamond anniversary.

SEE ALSO: Winterhawks ‘Fan of the Night’ says she’s supported the team since ‘76

“For what it would change in history, right? The first guy ever to win all three championships (Truck, Xfinity, Cup), nobody has done it to date still and just being that close. Being that close, it’s sort of bittersweet but I think about that when you get these accolades, ‘Top 75 Greatest Drivers’ and things, it brings up the good and the bad!”

A minority owner at the Sunset Speedway in Banks, Biffle is gassed up to see the Xifinty Series return to the Rose City the first weekend in June from Portland International Raceway.

“I was putting pressure on NASCAR ever since the Truck Series came to Portland. I have been on them. I’ve said, ‘Look, you’ve got to race the Sprint (Xfinity now) Cup series or the NASCAR Cup Series there and make it a tripleheader, a three-day weekend, there is a huge appetite for NASCAR in the northwest and that racetrack is a great venue and would support a cup race, I am sure, I am confident and hopefully someday I will be around to see that.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.