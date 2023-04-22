Family remembers loved one killed in deadly Portland crash.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been several months since Destiny Elliot’s sister Sascha died in a car crash on NE Columbia Blvd; the loss is still painful for their family.

“The last few months have been very emotional, it’s been tough,” said Destiny. “Not having my sister here has been very emotional to my family, very tough. She was my go to person.”

Elliot said her sister was driving west on the high-traffic road when she was hit by another car going the opposite direction. Investigators said that driver was going at a high rate of speed. The impact killed Sascha instantly.

This week, authorities alerted the family someone was in custody connected to the deadly crash.

“I have been very emotional this past week,” said Elliot. “Just getting the news two days ago that someone has been arrested makes a little more sense. I just had a feeling. I feel very emotional because knowing this is going to go further than what we expected in a way, because I didn’t feel like we were going to get justice served. I’m not sure what to feel besides emotional, because that just makes me feel like she should still be here.”

Authorities say 44-year-old Richard Hunter Jr. was arrested in Washington this week. He’s been charged with manslaughter in the second-degree.

Following the crash, Elliot says family and friends set up a memorial on the side of the road. They would like to make something a little more permanent.

“We are also trying to see if we can adopt and put something up in memory of Sascha,” said Elliot, pointing to a section of grass off NE Columbia.

Elliot says they wanted to do something to stop the amount of incidents and crashes on the road as well. Friends also wrote to the city and traffic radars were put on both sides of the road.

“We want to get people to slow down here because there has been more than one death here on Columbia Blvd,” said Elliot.

Hunter Jr. remains in the Clark County Jail, awaiting extradition to Multnomah County to face the manslaughter in the second-degree charge.

