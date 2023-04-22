PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old described as being in “extreme danger.”

Amelia Patterson, 16, was last seen April 18, according to DHS. Patterson is a child in the foster care system and could potentially be in NE Portland, however, DHS also pointed to her possibly being in Clackamas, Multnomah or Washington counties.

Name: Amelia Patterson

Pronouns: She/her

Date of birth: Oct. 6, 2006

Height: 5′ 6″

Weight: 200

Hair: Purple and black

Eye color: Blue

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Case #23-7631

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1478523 NCMEC

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.

Missing Portland teen may be in ‘extreme danger.' (KPTV)

