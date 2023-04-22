Missing Portland teen may be in ‘extreme danger’

Missing Portland teen may be in ‘extreme danger.'
Missing Portland teen may be in ‘extreme danger.'(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old described as being in “extreme danger.”

Amelia Patterson, 16, was last seen April 18, according to DHS. Patterson is a child in the foster care system and could potentially be in NE Portland, however, DHS also pointed to her possibly being in Clackamas, Multnomah or Washington counties.

Name: Amelia Patterson

Pronouns: She/her

Date of birth: Oct. 6, 2006

Height: 5′ 6″

Weight: 200

Hair: Purple and black

Eye color: Blue

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Case #23-7631

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1478523 NCMEC

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.

Missing Portland teen may be in ‘extreme danger.'
Missing Portland teen may be in ‘extreme danger.'(KPTV)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
‘Lower that baby’s voice’: Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant
Large fire destroys former tavern in N. Portland.
Large fire destroys former tavern in N. Portland
Salem, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape in the afternoon.
You need to make this much to be considered ‘middle class’ in Oregon
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown delivers her inaugural speech to...
Oregon House passes rental protections bill, HB 2680 heads to Senate
A handgun at the scene of the shooting in Salem next to Interstate 5.
Oregon trooper justified in use of deadly force on I-5 outside Salem, jury says

Latest News

Bobcat kitten found near Portland in care of Bend museum
Memorial for officer shot, killed in eastern Oregon
Procession will honor murdered Radio Cab driver
Man, woman indicted for Old Town shooting that critically injured 1
Man, woman indicted for Old Town shooting that critically injured 1
Pit bull mauls woman in SE Portland; police searching for dog, owner
Pit bull mauls woman in SE Portland; police searching for dog, owner