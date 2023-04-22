Sheriff’s office asks for help finding suspect wanted for attempted murder in Cedar Mill

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after an attempted robbery and shooting in Cedar Mill on Friday night.

The sheriff’s office said on Friday at 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to the 12700 block of Northwest Dogwood Street. Multiple callers said they saw a road rage incident and heard gun shots. When deputies arrived, they found a woman who was shot in the chest. She was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

Detectives learned a man tried to rob the victim and shot her. She got away in her vehicle, but he chased her and shot at the vehicle. He has been identified as 43-year-old Glen Alen Hornsby Jr. of Hillsboro.

At 8:30 p.m. Friday, deputies found Hornsby’s vehicle parked near a motorhome that he is associated with. He was not located.

The sheriff’s office is considering Hornsby armed and dangerous. You are asked not to approach him and call 911 if he’s seen. If you have any additional information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at (503) 846-2700.

