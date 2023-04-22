Warmer but not totally dry yet

Happy Earth Day,

Not much has changed since our crew was here last night. Yesterday ended up with no measurable rain. As I write this early Saturday morning we’ve registered .02″ and should see more slight showers chances today, just not much until this evening. Right now models show rain returning at the coast around 9 pm and sticking around until around 10 am tomorrow. It should be mainly dry after that until 8 pm when the next round returns, this round breaks up about 3 pm on Monday, then it begins! Once the rain ends Monday, at this point, we look completely dry all the rest of the way through our extended forecast.

Today we will reach the low to mid-60s for the first time in a couple of months, then we cool a bit Sunday/Monday when a cool trough drops in. Once we hit Tuesday a strong ridge starts it’s impact on us and gives us the chance for our first 70 temperature this season. It’s so strong it continues to build through the week and gives us a chance to also hit our first 80 as well.

