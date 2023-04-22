Warming fire found in downtown Portland parking garage elevator

Portland Fire & Rescue
Portland Fire & Rescue(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters were called to a warming fire in a parking garage elevator in downtown Portland on Saturday morning.

SEE ALSO: Missing Portland teen may be in ‘extreme danger’

Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the SmartPark garage in the 600 block of Southwest Third Avenue. They found the warming fire in an elevator on the seventh floor. They put the fire out and confirmed it was contained to the elevator.

The fire is under investigation. Both Portland Police Bureau and fire investigators responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Portland teen may be in ‘extreme danger.'
Missing Portland teen may be in ‘extreme danger’
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown delivers her inaugural speech to...
Oregon House passes rental protections bill, HB 2680 heads to Senate
New documentary looks back at Portland ‘Jail Blazers.'
New documentary looks back at Portland ‘Jail Blazers’
A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
‘Lower that baby’s voice’: Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant
A Bend man was arrested after allegedly ramming the car of a man from Idaho several times,...
Bend man arrested after ramming car, flipping it over

Latest News

Pit bull mauls woman in SE Portland; police searching for dog, owner
1 dead in shooting at NE Portland apartment
A man died in a shooting at an apartment in northeast Portland early Saturday morning.
1 dead in shooting at NE Portland apartment
Historic cannery to become housing, gathering place for Salem community