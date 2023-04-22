Warming fire found in downtown Portland parking garage elevator

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters were called to a warming fire in a parking garage elevator in downtown Portland on Saturday morning.

SEE ALSO: Missing Portland teen may be in ‘extreme danger’

Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the SmartPark garage in the 600 block of Southwest Third Avenue. They found the warming fire in an elevator on the seventh floor. They put the fire out and confirmed it was contained to the elevator.

The fire is under investigation. Both Portland Police Bureau and fire investigators responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.