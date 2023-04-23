1 dead after shooting inside SE Portland business

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a shooting in a business in southeast Portland on Sunday morning, Portland police said.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 5200 block of Southeast Foster Road. When they arrived, they found a person dead. A FOX 12 crew on the scene saw officers entering Fantasyland, a business that advertises adult novelties, lingerie and a smoke shop.

PPB has not said if any arrests have been made or if there is a suspect description.

Homicide detectives and the forensic evidence team is investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact detective Meghan Burkeen at meghan.burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or detective Brian Sims at brian.sims@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-105084.

